Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.68% from the stock’s current price.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $29.83 on Thursday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%. On average, analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $611,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,872,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

