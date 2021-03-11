Proton (XPR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $34,306.00

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Proton has a market cap of $26.37 million and approximately $34,306.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Proton has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (XPR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,413,649,131 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

