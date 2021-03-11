Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.93

Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.93 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 4.70 ($0.06). Providence Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.06), with a volume of 993,208 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.76 million and a PE ratio of -1.21.

Providence Resources Company Profile (LON:PVR)

Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Ireland. Its exploration assets are located in the basins of Celtic Sea, Kish Bank, Northern Porcupine, Southern Porcupine, Goban Spur, and St. George's. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Providence Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Providence Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.