Prudent Man Advisors LLC Acquires 345 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 8.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 10.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

SRE opened at $122.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.85.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

