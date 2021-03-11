Prudent Man Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,618 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 69,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 100,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Iridium Communications news, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $11,453,118.60. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 65,133 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $2,273,141.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,916 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,268.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 377,127 shares of company stock worth $17,107,948 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BWS Financial lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

