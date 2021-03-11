Prudent Man Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,508 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCM. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John M. Sparby sold 10,461 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $293,640.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,725,671.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 34,367 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $972,929.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,145 in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

R1 RCM stock opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.92, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $31.28.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

