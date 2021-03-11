Prudent Man Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,069 Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPK shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

NYSE CPK opened at $116.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.25. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $116.33.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 48.09%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $282,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

