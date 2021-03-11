Prudent Man Advisors LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,992,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Avient in the third quarter worth approximately $74,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,926,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $48.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.93.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.213 dividend. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

