Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 10716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.62.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1073 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, January 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prudential during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

