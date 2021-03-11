Prudential PLC Boosts Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 123.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2,830.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter worth $63,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $137.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.02. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $144.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

In related news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,688.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.