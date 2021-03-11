Prudential PLC Invests $1.08 Million in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 309,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 52,588 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.57. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.03%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

