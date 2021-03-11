Prudential PLC Makes New $616,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

Shares of RSX stock opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $26.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $23.24.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.