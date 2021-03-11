Prudential PLC Purchases 920 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

TYL opened at $403.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.65, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $440.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.11. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.22 and a twelve month high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,583,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,135 shares of company stock valued at $28,953,648. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TYL shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.22.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.