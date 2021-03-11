Prudential PLC Reduces Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,326,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,521,000 after buying an additional 159,092 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,549,000 after buying an additional 326,846 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,337,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,718,000 after buying an additional 105,266 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Graco by 2,871.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,382,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,791,000 after buying an additional 1,335,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Graco by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,341,000 after buying an additional 58,089 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $66.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

In other news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $500,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,816,713. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $976,217.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,496 shares of company stock worth $6,410,310. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.