Prudential PLC Trims Stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.57% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FQAL opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.65. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $25.64 and a 12 month high of $45.06.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.