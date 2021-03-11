PTON (PTON) Trading Up 14.4% Over Last Week

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 11th. PTON has a total market cap of $267,365.23 and $50.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PTON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PTON has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PTON

PTON (PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. The official website for PTON is foresting.io. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

