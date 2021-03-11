Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Purple Innovation in a report issued on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist started coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $31.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -100.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $41.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

