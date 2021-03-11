PVH (NYSE:PVH) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PVH from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $69.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PVH presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.00.

Get PVH alerts:

NYSE:PVH opened at $106.75 on Friday. PVH has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $110.89. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig W. Rydin sold 10,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $945,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in PVH by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.