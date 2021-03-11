Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Public Storage in a research report issued on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.24 EPS.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSA. Truist increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.33.

PSA stock opened at $239.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $246.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,136,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.