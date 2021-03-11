Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp Cut by Raymond James (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GOLD. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 24,042 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 450,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 117,169 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,203,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,369,000 after purchasing an additional 824,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

