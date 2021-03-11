Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NGD. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price (down from C$4.25) on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.56.

Shares of NGD opened at C$2.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.98. New Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.55 and a 1 year high of C$3.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.47. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.58.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

