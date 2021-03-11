Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Issued By Oppenheimer

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.40). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.65.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.97. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 152,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $103,801.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,391 shares in the company, valued at $525,888.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $185,836.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.