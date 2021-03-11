Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chuy’s in a research report issued on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHUY. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Chuy’s stock opened at $41.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $818.13 million, a P/E ratio of -94.41 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 410.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 59.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

