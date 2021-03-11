Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Raised by Analyst

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Joint in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Joint’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get The Joint alerts:

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Joint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $41.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The Joint has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.65 million, a PE ratio of 154.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in The Joint by 0.7% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 152,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in The Joint by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Joint by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in The Joint by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Joint by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.