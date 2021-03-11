Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Lowered by KeyCorp

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for HealthEquity in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HQY. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

HQY opened at $76.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,529.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $4,691,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $12,784,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,903,542.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,686 shares of company stock valued at $18,622,472 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,325 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,238 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,938 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,834,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $70,568,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

