Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 64.97% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

RRGB has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $36.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $568.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $39.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. Comerica Bank increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 18.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 393.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 17.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

