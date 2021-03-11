QS Investors LLC Decreases Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

QS Investors LLC reduced its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $230,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,743,979.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $656,003.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,664,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,743. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.30.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

