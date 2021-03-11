QS Investors LLC Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

QS Investors LLC raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,434 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in VICI Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,948,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,684,000 after purchasing an additional 404,879 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,734,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,539 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,898,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,192,000 after buying an additional 134,763 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $29.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VICI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

