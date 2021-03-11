QS Investors LLC Has $685,000 Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

QS Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,466,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,315 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,332,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,395,000 after acquiring an additional 143,092 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,275,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,857,000 after acquiring an additional 27,199 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,388,000 after acquiring an additional 185,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $62,945,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 383,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,913,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $213,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,238 shares of company stock worth $17,963,937 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $69.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.18 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $92.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.18.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

