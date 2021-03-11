QS Investors LLC Sells 131 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of AON by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AON by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.86.

AON opened at $231.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Aon Plc has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $235.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.79.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

AON announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.