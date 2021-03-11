Qtum Trading Up 9.9% This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $6.11 or 0.00010606 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $600.43 million and approximately $348.32 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000132 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,226,820 coins and its circulating supply is 98,193,017 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

