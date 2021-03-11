Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Shares Up 5.5%

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.34. 250,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 246,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $292.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 15.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

