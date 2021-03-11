QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will report $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $1.75. QUALCOMM posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $9.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

Shares of QCOM traded up $4.20 on Monday, reaching $132.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,992,954. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.92 and a 200-day moving average of $137.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.