Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00.

XM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.65.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

