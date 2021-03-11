Quanex Building Products Co. (NX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on March 30th

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Quanex Building Products has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years.

NYSE:NX opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.05 million, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.66.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Quanex Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Quanex Building Products news, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 10,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $235,925.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,314.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Zuehlke sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $210,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,505 shares in the company, valued at $873,321.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 355,447 shares of company stock valued at $8,395,444. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NX. TheStreet upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quanex Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

