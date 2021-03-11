Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers in building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. These components can be categorized as window and door (fenestration) components and kitchen and bath cabinet components. Examples of fenestration components include (1) energy-efficient flexible insulating glass spacers, (2) extruded vinyl profiles, (3) window and door screens, and (4) precision-formed metal and wood products. In addition, Quanex provide certain other non-fenestration components and products, which include solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. Quanex use low-cost production processes and engineering expertise to provide customers with specialized products for their specific window, door, and cabinet applications. “

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Quanex Building Products from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NX stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.04 million, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.66.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Quanex Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 25,423 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $578,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Zuehlke sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,541 shares in the company, valued at $592,395.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,728 shares of company stock worth $8,159,519 in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,034,000 after acquiring an additional 136,143 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,795,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,972,000 after purchasing an additional 86,940 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 64.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,074,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 419,260 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 97.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 520,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 257,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after buying an additional 18,679 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Featured Article: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanex Building Products (NX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.