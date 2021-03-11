QuickX Protocol Price Reaches $0.0147 on Exchanges (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 11th. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $7.33 million and approximately $211,417.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00051990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $401.14 or 0.00700995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00066151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00027353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00036158 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

