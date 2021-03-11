Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 173,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 36,428 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Mattel by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $1,685,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 784,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAT. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mattel from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.00. 8,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,923. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,080.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.