Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Increases Stake in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) by 193.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,429 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in HC2 were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCHC. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of HC2 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in HC2 by 487.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HC2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in HC2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in HC2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HC2 alerts:

NYSE:HCHC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.80. 350,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,845. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $179.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%. Equities analysts forecast that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for HC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.