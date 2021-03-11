Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,906 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter worth approximately $6,318,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Neuronetics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Neuronetics by 218.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 42,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Neuronetics by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

STIM stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,618. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $282.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 3.05.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $54,065.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 150,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,582.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $138,122.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,564.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,383 shares of company stock valued at $622,058 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on STIM shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

