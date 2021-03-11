Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TYG. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $6,430,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 257,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,492 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 227,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 16,358 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 148,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 63,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 97,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYG traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.18. 93,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,524. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $31.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

