Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 307.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $71.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.71. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $78.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.