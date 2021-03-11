Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 3,096 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 374,650 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 12.8% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 440,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 411.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 76.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 49.2% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 267,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

NDLS traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,889. The company has a market cap of $566.07 million, a P/E ratio of -23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.42. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.81.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $61,040.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,237.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David James Boennighausen sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $53,615.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,278.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,259 shares of company stock valued at $184,308. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

