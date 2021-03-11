Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.35

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 2162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

QUOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quotient Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $142.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.91 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 41,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $415,435.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,535,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,392,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,346 shares in the company, valued at $770,865.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

