Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Up 6.2%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s share price shot up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.45 and last traded at $12.32. 4,612,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 4,244,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Several brokerages have commented on QRTEA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.79. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,735,562.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.