R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Shares Up 5.5%

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)’s share price shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.24. 1,758,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,048,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $294.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. R. R. Donnelley & Sons’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,040,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after buying an additional 126,930 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth $9,300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,517,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 430,617 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 22.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,838,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 512,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,100,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 667,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

