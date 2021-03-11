Radix Reaches Market Capitalization of $119.37 Million (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Radix has a total market cap of $119.37 million and $1.08 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.90 or 0.00499880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00063596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00053546 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00071813 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $326.53 or 0.00563035 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00072743 BTC.

Radix Token Profile

Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com.

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars.

