RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.18. 30,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,431. RadNet has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,625.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $93,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 432,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,066,690.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $944,850 in the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

