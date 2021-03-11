RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.62 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of RDNT opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. RadNet has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $188,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 432,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,157,424.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,483,550. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

