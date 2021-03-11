Raise Trading Up 26.5% This Week (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last week, Raise has traded up 26.5% against the dollar. One Raise coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a market capitalization of $84,085.26 and $10.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raise alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00052360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012595 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.74 or 0.00718072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00065731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00027550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Raise

RAISE is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.